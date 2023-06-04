Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,551 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned about 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.15.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

