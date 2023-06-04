Amalgamated Bank Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.08% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, CFO Leigh Vosseller purchased 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 0.9 %

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Shares of TNDM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.39. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.