Amalgamated Bank Has $2.33 Million Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,088 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $224,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $317,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc Price Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

