Amalgamated Bank Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,328 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dropbox by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of DBX stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.02. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 68.16% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $3,339,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,467,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,506 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $219,304.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,749 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,015.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,122 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,430. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

