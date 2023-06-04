Amalgamated Bank Has $2.52 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $151.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.64. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $2,214,779.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,900,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

