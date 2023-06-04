Amalgamated Bank Increases Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,134 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.07% of Synaptics worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.55.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $82.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $151.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Synaptics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Synaptics

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,234,756.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

