Amalgamated Bank Purchases 39,923 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 149.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $51.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

