Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,863,000 after purchasing an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,767,000 after purchasing an additional 76,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,381,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,333,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,330 shares of company stock valued at $749,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV opened at $52.83 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

ENV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

