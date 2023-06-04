Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,959 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 3,021.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,447,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.13, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 243.49%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.