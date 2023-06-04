Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Insulet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Insulet by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 48,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Insulet by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 323,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 15,959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,294 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $281.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.33 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 240.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.00.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.