Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 3.7 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.73. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 153,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $6,769,813.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,597,876.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,666 shares of company stock valued at $27,832,604 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Stories

