American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 7,018 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $38,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,916,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $498.50. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.