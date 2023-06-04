American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 919,165 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 273.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 919,165 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $44,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in WestRock by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in WestRock by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 81,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 43,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:WRK opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

