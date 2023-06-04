American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 58,524 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $38,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.95 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

