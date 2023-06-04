American Century Companies Inc. Has $39.41 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,642 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.15% of Franco-Nevada worth $39,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 146,537,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 145,458,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,019,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,471,000 after acquiring an additional 308,992 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,146,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,249,000 after purchasing an additional 966,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,028,000 after purchasing an additional 153,994 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FNV stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.82. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 53.87%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

