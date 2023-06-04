American Century Companies Inc. Has $47.21 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $47,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,629,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $94.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.66 and its 200 day moving average is $102.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.43.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

