American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.04% of Air Lease worth $44,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $46.20.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.