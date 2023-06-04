American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,239 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $43,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after acquiring an additional 809,078 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,290,000 after acquiring an additional 524,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after purchasing an additional 450,280 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

NYSE NVO opened at $157.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $352.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $95.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.