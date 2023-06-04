American Century Companies Inc. Purchases Shares of 87,934 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 87,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV opened at $471.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $438.56 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $464.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $481.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

