American International Group Inc. Cuts Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,560 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Best Buy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,533 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 40,967 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,453 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE BBY opened at $73.21 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,995.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 25,511 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $1,988,582.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

