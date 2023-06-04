American International Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,915 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 14.99%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

