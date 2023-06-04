American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,869,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,281,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,074,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,105,000 after buying an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Washington Federal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,351,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,532,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Washington Federal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,124,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,796,000 after buying an additional 381,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Federal by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,073,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,060,000 after buying an additional 183,238 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Washington Federal Stock Up 6.1 %

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.10 per share, for a total transaction of $108,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David K. Grant purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.83. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $185.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Further Reading

