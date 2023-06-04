American International Group Inc. Has $4.21 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 12,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,799.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 51,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,746 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

PACW stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

