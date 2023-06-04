American International Group Inc. Has $4.50 Million Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Energizer worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Energizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $5,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 93.37% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on ENR shares. StockNews.com raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

