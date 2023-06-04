American International Group Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,979,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 86.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 774,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,217,000 after acquiring an additional 359,226 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 365.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 250,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,148,293.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

