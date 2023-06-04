American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,447,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after buying an additional 597,943 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 149.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,295,000 after buying an additional 375,904 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 193.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 492,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 324,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 106.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 418,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 215,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 22.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 907,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 163,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDCO opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $31.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

