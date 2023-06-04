American International Group Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,779,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,122,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 78,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

COKE stock opened at $692.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.25. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $405.03 and a fifty-two week high of $694.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

