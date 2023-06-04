American International Group Inc. Sells 1,211 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,438 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $4,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after buying an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after acquiring an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,783,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,317,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $76,119,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,566,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,933,000 after acquiring an additional 250,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.93. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.43.

In related news, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, with a total value of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dick Allen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

