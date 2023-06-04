American International Group Inc. Sells 129,421 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,092 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 129,421 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after acquiring an additional 60,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,227 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $218,933,000 after acquiring an additional 131,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,865 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $107,678,000 after purchasing an additional 132,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 1.0 %

First Solar stock opened at $206.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.02. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.77 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,230 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

