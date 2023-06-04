American International Group Inc. Sells 1,539 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of EPR Properties worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $40.20. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

