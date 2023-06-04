American International Group Inc. Sells 1,759 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $102.30 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

CBRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. CL King upped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.