American International Group Inc. Sells 2,149 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Highwoods Properties worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HIW. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Insider Activity

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 5.0 %

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $99,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.12. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $39.09.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.45%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

