American International Group Inc. Sells 327 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Boston Beer worth $4,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $342.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51 and a beta of 1.08. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.00 and a 12-month high of $422.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.52 and a 200 day moving average of $339.66.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.75.

In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

