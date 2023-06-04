American International Group Inc. Sells 710 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 110.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,084.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of COLM opened at $75.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $820.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.71 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $81,034.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,420.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.13.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

