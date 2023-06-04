Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.33. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DY. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Trading Up 3.1 %

Dycom Industries stock opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.45. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $77.33 and a 12 month high of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dycom Industries

In other news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,695,000 after acquiring an additional 529,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,728,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,814,000 after acquiring an additional 524,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,636,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

