Analysts Issue Forecasts for V.F. Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for V.F. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VFC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $18.12 on Friday. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in V.F. by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,654,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,428,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,727,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

