Analysts Offer Predictions for Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJDX)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bluejay Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Bluejay Diagnostics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Bluejay Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company has a market cap of $4.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:BJDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

