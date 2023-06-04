Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Target Price at $104.45

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.90.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 31.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 9.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

