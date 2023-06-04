Analysts Set BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Target Price at $10.25

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRSP. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

BRSP opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $814.79 million, a PE ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.48. BrightSpire Capital has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.76%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 800.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 59,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,104 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BrightSpire Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

