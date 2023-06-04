Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $90.08

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,813,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,178,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after buying an additional 148,536 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.