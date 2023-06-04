Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $90.08

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.08.
A number of research firms have weighed in on DAR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %
Darling Ingredients stock opened at $64.06 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,813,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,178,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,204,000 after buying an additional 148,536 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 78,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darling Ingredients (DAR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.