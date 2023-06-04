Analysts Set Expectations for Qualys, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Qualys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair analyst J. Ho expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Qualys’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qualys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on QLYS. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.73.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $130.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 0.63. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,319,093.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $698,910.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,319,093.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,313 shares of company stock worth $3,268,434. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,078,000 after purchasing an additional 83,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,450,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualys by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,955,000 after acquiring an additional 132,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,386,000 after buying an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,087,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,385,000 after buying an additional 39,282 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

