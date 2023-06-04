Analysts Set FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Price Target at $36.64

Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FB Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded FB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FB Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity at FB Financial

In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran bought 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $199,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raja J. Jubran purchased 6,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $199,198.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,573.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 10,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.63 per share, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,806,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,572,294.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 58,185 shares of company stock worth $1,676,308. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

FB Financial Stock Up 8.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,527,000 after buying an additional 399,978 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,169,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,833,000 after buying an additional 348,790 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $13,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,169,000 after purchasing an additional 237,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FB Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,606,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,934,000 after purchasing an additional 111,871 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK stock opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

