Analysts Set Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target at $6.13

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 2.07. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,896,000 after buying an additional 1,225,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,887,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,478,000 after buying an additional 200,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,920,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,714,000 after buying an additional 1,066,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,748,000 after buying an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

