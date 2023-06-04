Analysts Set Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Price Target at GBX 2,278

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,278 ($28.15).

A number of research analysts have commented on IMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,993 ($24.63) price objective on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.89) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.19) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of IMB opened at GBX 1,731 ($21.39) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,871.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,981.99. The stock has a market cap of £15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 983.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 1,692.50 ($20.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,185 ($27.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a GBX 21.59 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,068.18%.

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($22.26), for a total value of £723,425.68 ($894,001.09). 6.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

