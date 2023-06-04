Analysts Set REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) PT at $3.63

Shares of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.63.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut REE Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REE Automotive

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

REE opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.67.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

