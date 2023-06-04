Analysts Set The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Price Target at $19.50

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Beauty Health stock opened at $8.30 on Thursday. Beauty Health has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 8.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Beauty Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.