Analyzing Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL)

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Rating) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Piedmont Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Lithium $10,000.00 15,677.24 -$4.63 million N/A N/A Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A

Atlas Lithium has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Piedmont Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlas Lithium and Piedmont Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Atlas Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.47%. Piedmont Lithium has a consensus target price of $132.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.08%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Lithium and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Lithium -68,425.72% -225.88% -144.09% Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 37.4% of Atlas Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Piedmont Lithium beats Atlas Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Lithium

(Get Rating)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It focuses on advancing and developing its 100%-owned hard-rock lithium project, which consists of 52 mineral rights covering an area of 56,078 acres that is located primarily in the municipality of Araçuaí in the Vale do Jequitinhonha region of the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also owns 100% interests in various mining concessions for gold, diamond, and industrial sand; and participates in iron and quartzite projects. The company was formerly known as Atlas Lithium Corporation and changed its name to Brazil Minerals, Inc. in October 2022. Atlas Lithium Corporation is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana. The company is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.