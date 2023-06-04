Ann E. Berman Sells 474 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Loews Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE L opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of L. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

