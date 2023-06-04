ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $248.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.92.

Shares of ANSS opened at $325.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.