ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at ANSYS
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.82, for a total transaction of $1,187,877.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,990 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,241.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,034 shares of company stock worth $1,836,292. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ANSYS Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ANSS opened at $325.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $333.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
ANSYS Profile
ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification. The company was founded by John A.
Featured Stories
