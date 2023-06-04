Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Insider Sells $200,900.00 in Stock

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.71 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after purchasing an additional 481,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,431,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,945,000 after purchasing an additional 366,163 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

